The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, has said that it was decided to create a recruiting center for staffing military units and subdivisions of the Ground Forces.

Oleksandr Pavliuk explained that given how unmanned technologies currently solve a number of complex and important combat tasks on the battlefield, the primary task of the center is to select and complete units of unmanned systems of the Ground Forces with motivated candidates with the necessary qualities for further training and obtaining a military accounting specialty in the direction of unmanned systems.

According to him, during the selection, each candidate who meets the conditions will be able to choose the unit in which he wants to serve.

Basic combined arms training will be provided within a special training battalion, professional - also on the basis of a separate center and under the guidance of specialists with combat experience.

More information about the program of selection and training of specialists of unmanned systems can be obtained by calling the hotline: 0800301314.