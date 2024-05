Share:













Copied



Citizens of Ukraine living in the russian federation and in the occupied regions will be subject to deportation if they do not receive a "green card," the Ministry of Interior Affairs of the terrorist country of russia reported with reference to a putin's decree.

The document will be issued after a person provides fingerprints, is photographed and undergoes a medical examination. All this needs to be done by December 31, 2024. Those who do not have a green card will begin to be expelled from January. Others will be able to stay in russia indefinitely and work on its territory without permits.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs of the russian federation clarified that this order does not apply to former prisoners, citizens who pose a threat to state or public security, and persons who submitted fake documents or reported false information.

There is also an indefinite ban on the eviction of Ukrainian citizens living in the four annexed regions who did not apply for russian passports. Exceptions are persons who pose a threat to state or public security.

At the same time, according to the putin's decree, residents of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk "people's republics," as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions without russian citizenship, are recognized as "foreigners" and must receive a passport before July 1, 2024.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs of the russian federation extended their permanent residency and certificates of permanent residence on the basis of the documents available to them (including with the expired period) until December 31, 2024 inclusive. Foreigners who are temporarily in the occupied regions will also be able to stay there without sanctions until the end of the year.