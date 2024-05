AFU eliminate another 1,320 invaders and destroy 229 units of enemy military equipment per day - General Staff

Share:













Copied



The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,320 russian occupiers per day, thus the total losses of the russian army in personnel since the beginning of the large-scale invasion amounted to 481,030 soldiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that as of the morning of May 11, 229 units of russian equipment were also destroyed and damaged. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in motor vehicles - 64 units, and artillery systems - 55 units.

In addition, 15 tanks, 40 armored fighting vehicles, 2 MLRSes, 1 air defense unit, 42 tactical-level UAVs, 1 cruise missile and 9 units of special equipment became scrap.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the day before last, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 980 russian occupiers, and as of Friday morning, the total losses of the russian army in personnel since the beginning of the large-scale invasion amounted to about 479,710 soldiers. Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 47 enemy artillery systems over the day.