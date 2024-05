Share:













Washington expects russia to step up its offensive against Ukraine, but doubts moscow will achieve significant territorial gains.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told this to reporters, SWI swissinfo informs.

The American official pointed out that russia's offensive in the Kharkiv direction was expected, and the United States cooperated with Ukraine to help prepare for it.

“It is possible that Russia will make further advances in the coming weeks, but we do not anticipate any major breakthroughs. And over time, the influx of U.S. assistance will enable Ukraine to withstand these attacks over the course of 2024,” Kirby said.

The White House official suggested moscow could increase the intensity of attacks in the area in the coming weeks to create a buffer zone along the Ukrainian border.