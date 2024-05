Over 100 combat clashes take place at front over past day - General Staff’s morning operational update

Share:













Copied



During the past day, 104 combat clashes took place at the front in Ukraine. The invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces on eight axes.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In general, the enemy launched seven missile and 108 air strikes, carried out more than 120 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements.

According to the General Staff, during the past day, on May 10, the settlements of Bilopillia, Kostiantynivka, Sadky, Sumy Region; Vesele, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kharkiv Region; Lyman, Verkhniokamianske, Druzhba, Spirne, Kalynove, Umanske, Bohoiavlenka, Donetsk Region were under air strikes.

Under artillery fire were more than 120 settlements of the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv Regions.

At the same time, as the General Staff informs, our soldiers continue to actively inflict casualties on the occupying troops in manpower and equipment, deplete the enemy along the entire line of contact.

During the past day, the air forces of the Defense Forces and missile forces units attacked one control point, one depot of fuel and lubricants, one anti-aircraft missile system, one radar station and 18 areas of the concentration of enemy personnel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 9, 95 combat clashes took place at the front, most of the enemy attacks were repelled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Avdiivka (28), Bakhmut (21) and Orikhiv (19) axes.