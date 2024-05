Space Observations in China. Photo by Xinhua.

Space Observations in China. Photo by Xinhua.

Share:













Copied



China's first interplanetary scintillation observation telescope – a device used for studying space weather – passed its technical testing process.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The telescope will efficiently conduct the observation of interplanetary space weather on a daily basis to provide high-quality data for both China and international space weather forecasting.