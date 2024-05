The U.S. side returned 38 pieces of Chinese cultural objects to the Chinese side. Photo by Xinhua/Li Rui.

The U.S. side returned 38 pieces of Chinese cultural objects to the Chinese side. Photo by Xinhua/Li Rui.

Chinese officials received 38 pieces of cultural relics returned by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The handover ceremony, held at the Chinese Consulate General in New York.

China will continue to actively fulfill the memorandum of understanding with the United States on preventing the illegal entry of Chinese cultural relics into the United States, and work with the United States to establish a sound mechanism for information sharing on stolen relics, contributing the wisdom and strength of both countries to safeguarding cultural heritage and promoting mutual understanding through cultural exchanges.

Most of the 38 pieces of cultural relics returned are Tibetan Buddhist artifacts from China, dating from the Yuan to Ming and Qing dynasties, with a rich variety and exquisite craftsmanship. Among them, ivory carvings, wooden sculptures, and fragments of murals are particularly rare and hold significant historical, artistic, and scientific value.

These artifacts were seized by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in March. After receiving the artifacts in New York, the National Cultural Heritage Administration will arrange for their timely return to China.

China and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding that aims to prevent the illegal importation of Chinese cultural artifacts into the United States in January 2009. Its validity has been extended for the third time, starting from Jan. 14 this year.

So far 504 pieces or sets of Chinese cultural relics have been delivered in 15 batches from the United States to China.