Russian troops will break into central Ukraine if they manage to capture Donbas. The Ukrainian military will not allow this and will do everything possible and impossible to repel the russian invaders.

This was stated by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, in an interview for Sky News on Thursday, May 9.

According to him, every day the russian invaders are trying to break through the defense lines of eastern Ukraine and every day they inflict 1,500 to 2,500 artillery shells and airstrikes on the region. If the russians are able to capture the front-line town of Chasiv Yar and the entire Donbas, they will enter the heart of Ukraine, warned the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

"If the whole of Donbas falls under the control of russia, the enemy will move further. If, God forbid, this happens, the enemy will advance further into the central territory. We will not allow this and will do everything possible - and impossible - to keep the enemy here, in the Donetsk Region, and restore the borders at the level of 1991," Filashkin said.

In the Donetsk Region alone, about 2,500 civilians have been killed and nearly 5,000 wounded since the start of russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. "Words to describe all the anger we feel have probably not been invented yet," emphasized the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 7, KRAKEN, the active actions division of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, announced that there is currently no occupiers in Chasiv Yar.

On May 8, the spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Nazar Voloshyn, reported that several groups of russian attack aircraft were blocked on the territory of the refractory plant in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Region.

We will remind you that overnight into May 8, the russian occupiers launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine using Tu-95 strategic bombers.