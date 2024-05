DGF sells assets of bankrupt banks for UAH 263 million in April

Share:













Copied



During April, 498 auctions for the sale of assets of banks liquidated by the Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) were announced in the ProZorro.Sales system.

The DGF has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

51 auctions were successful selling assets of 7 banks.

The amount of effective trading amounted to more than UAH 262.8 million.

56% of this amount - UAH 147.4 million - was the sale of rights of claim under loan agreements that were on the balance sheet of liquidated banks.

Another 99.2 million was the price of sale of real estate of banks.

The rest - UAH 16.2 million - amounted to the sale of land, transport, fixed assets and receivables to banks.

Statistics of successful auctions at the end of the month in the context of banks:

PJSC BANK FORWARD - UAH 135.4 million;

JSC MR BANK - UAH 90.0 million;

PJSC PROMINVESTBANK - UAH 20.2 million;

JSC MEGABANK - UAH 9.4 million;

JSC UKRBUDINVESTBANK - UAH 6.2 million;

JSC ‘JSCB CONCORD’ - almost UAH 0.9 million;

JSC IBOX BANK - UAH 0.6 million.

Today, according to the results of successful auctions for April, payment has been received for 21 lots worth UAH 102.8 million.

Funds for 30 lots, in the amount of UAH 160.0 million, are still expected.

If the winner of the auction refuses to transfer funds for the lot, it loses the guarantee fee, and the right to purchase assets passes to the next bidder, if any.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the funds received from the sale of assets are allocated for settlements with creditors of liquidated banks.

Auctions for the sale of assets take place in the ProZorro.Sales electronic system.

Everyone can take part in the bidding, except for borrowers and guarantors on the loan put up for tender, as well as the russian federation or persons associated with the aggressor state.

The winner of the auction is the participant who will offer the highest price for the lot.