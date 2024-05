Energy supply to industry will be limited from 6 PM to 12 AM on Thursday - Ukrenergo

On Thursday, May 9, from 06:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., capacity limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that if the consumption of electricity continues to grow, it is possible that emergency power outages will be applied, which will also affect household consumers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrenergo predicts a significant shortage of electricity on Thursday.