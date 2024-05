Share:













In April 2024, the sale of electric cars doubled year over year to 4,200.

This follows from a statement by the Ukravtoprom association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In April, the sale of passenger electric cars amounted to 4,141 units (new - 707 units), commercial electric vehicles - 79 units (new - 4 units), and one new electric bus was also registered.

The most popular new electric cars in April were Volkswagen ID.4 - 141 units, Honda M-NV - 72 units, Nissan Ariya - 68 units, BYD Song - 49 units, and MG 4 - 39 units.

The most popular in April among the used electric cars registered for the first time in Ukraine were the Nissan Leaf - 497 units, Tesla Model 3 - 414 units, Tesla Model Y - 343 units, Volkswagen e-Golf - 253 units, Hyundai Kona - 205 units.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023, the sale of electric cars increased 2.8 times year over year to 37,600.