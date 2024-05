Trading volume on PFTS up 48% to UAH 42 billion In April

Share:













Copied



In April 2024, the total volume of trading on the PFTS stock exchange amounted to UAH 42 billion (148% of the level of the same period in 2023 / 116% of the level of the previous month) or 74% of the total volume of trades of securities trading organizers in Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the exchange, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In the first four months of 2024, the total volume of trading on the PFTS amounted to UAH 131.8 billion (148% of the level of the same period in 2023), or 68% of the total volume of trading by securities trading organizers in Ukraine.

In the structure of trades for April, the share of government bonds of Ukraine was 93.7% (UAH 39 billion), corporate bonds - 3.8% (UAH 1.6 billion), bonds of foreign countries - 2.2% (UAH 0.9 billion), CPI - 0.2% (UAH 0.1 billion).

10% of deals were concluded on the "application market" in April; on the "quotation market" (including address agreements) - 80% of transactions; in REPO and REPO "with risk control" regimes - 10% of transactions.

In April 2024, a total of 42 bidders entered into agreements with 62 issues of securities (domestic government loan bonds - 43, foreign government loan bonds - 1, corporate bonds of Ukrainian issuers - 7, bonds of foreign countries - 10, CP ISI - 1).

In the first four months of 2024, a total of 48 bidders entered into agreements with 93 issues of securities (domestic bonds - 51, foreign bonds - 3, corporate bonds of Ukrainian issuers - 11, bonds of foreign countries - 23, shares of Ukrainian issuers - 3, ISI securities - 2).

Among the 43 issues of domestic government loan bonds with which agreements were concluded in April, 17 issues - with maturity dates in 2024 (UAH 9.6 billion), 15 issues - with maturity dates in 2025 (UAH 16.8 billion), seven issues - with maturity dates in 2026 (UAH 5.3 billion) and four issues - with maturity dates in 2027 (UAH 7.2 billion).

From April 19, 2024, the conclusion of exchange contracts on "rollover" conditions began on PFTS, which provides for the possibility of immediate settlements under REPO contracts in the "repo with risk control" mode using netting of opposite obligations.

From July 26, 2022, trading of domestic government loan bonds denominated in a foreign currency in the nominal currency began on the PFTS.

In April 2024, the volume of exchange contracts with domestic government loan bonds executed in the nominal currency amounted to USD 50.8 million and EUR 21.3 million (7% of the total trading volume).

As of May 1, 2024, the number of members of PFTS Stock Exchange JSC admitted to trading was 52: 30 banks and 22 financial companies.

A total of 359 issues of securities were admitted to trading on PFTS Stock Exchange JSC, of which 116 issues of securities were in the Exchange Register.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in March 2024, the total volume of trades on the PFTS amounted to UAH 36 billion (147% of the level of the same period in 2023/119% of the level of the previous month) or 69% of the total volume of trades of securities trading organizers in Ukraine.

The PFTS index has been the official index of Ukraine in S&P Emerging Markets since 1997.

PFTS is a corresponding member of the World Federation of Stock Exchanges and a member of the International Stock Exchange Association.