Communist Youth League of China has about 74.17 mln members

The Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) had around 74.17 million members by the end of 2023, including about 4.61 million members newly added last year, the CYLC said.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The CYLC had nearly 4.32 million organizations across China by the end of 2023, according to statistics released by the CYLC Central Committee.

There were roughly 1.91 million CYLC organizations at schools, colleges and universities last year, with around 38.25 million members, the data showed.

The remaining CYLC organizations were linked to enterprises, public institutions, urban and rural communities, social organizations and other fields.