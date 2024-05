Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed lawyer Serhii Tiurin as the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration.

This follows from Decree 268, dated May 2, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"To appoint Serhii Tiurin as the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration," the document states.

The 46-year-old Tiurin held the position of first deputy of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration from January 2021; after the dismissal of the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration Serhii Hamalii in March 2023, he served as the head of the regional state administration.

Prior to this appointment, in 2019-2020, he was a lawyer and managing partner of the Instate Group legal consulting group (Kyiv); in 2008-2021, he was a lawyer and executive director of the S.T. PARTNERS law firm (Kyiv).

Tiurin received his higher education in 2021 at the Khmelnytskyi Institute of Regional Management and Law (law, lawyer).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May 2023, Zelenskyy fired the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration, Serhii Hamalii.

Hamalii held the position of the head of the Khmelnytskyi State Administration since December 2022.