For the first time, London admits that Ukraine has right to use British weapons to hit targets in RF

The Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, David Cameron, during an unannounced visit to Kyiv, stated that Ukraine has the right to use weapons provided by Great Britain to strike targets in the territory of the aggressor country of the russian federation.

He said this in an interview with Reuters.

According to him, Kyiv should decide whether to use weapons for strikes on russian territory.

"Ukraine has that right. Just as russia strikes inside Ukraine, you can fully understand why Ukraine feels the need to make sure it defends itself," Cameron said in an interview with the agency near St. Michael's Cathedral.

As the publication writes, this is the first public recognition of Ukraine's right to use British weapons for strikes deep into russia by a top British official.

In Kyiv, Cameron met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his second visit to Kyiv as Minister of Foreign Affairs, the agency reported.

The visit was not publicly reported, as were Cameron's meetings with Kuleba and Zelenskyy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Great Britain is preparing the next aid package for Ukraine, which will include air defense systems.

Meanwhile, The Guardian accused Great Britain of buying record amounts of oil from aggressor russia, using a loophole in sanctions, thereby "helping russia pay for its war against Ukraine."