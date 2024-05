MHP ups poultry sale by 5.2% to 692,000 tons in 2023

In 2023, MHP (Kyiv), one of the largest poultry producers, increased the sale of poultry meat by 5.2%, or by 33,900 tons, to 691,981 tons compared to 2022.

This is stated in the company's report, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2023, poultry exports increased by 8% to 396,923 tons compared to 2022.

The volume of poultry production in Ukraine in 2023 increased by 3.2% to 718,644 tons, the production of poultry of the European operating segment increased by 6% to 131,000 tons.

Average prices for poultry meat in Ukraine in 2023 remained at USD 1.95 per 1 kg.

Also in 2023, MHP increased the sale of sunflowerseed oil by 71% to 466,900 tons, and the sale of finished meat products by 2% to 37,600 tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MHP ended 2023 with a net profit of USD 142 million against a loss of USD 231 million in 2022.

On February 2, 2021, Mironivsky Hliboproduct officially changed its legal name to MHP.

MHP is a vertically integrated complex of enterprises producing chicken, hatching eggs, feed, engaged in crop production, cultivating 360,000 hectares of land, and producing chicken meat under the name Nasha Riaba.

Yurii Kosiuk is the founder of the company.