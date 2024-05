Share:













Most Ukrainians still plan to return to Ukraine (26% - definitely and 26% - rather), of which 61% plan to do this after the end of the war.

This is evidenced by data from the Info Sapiens survey.

Ending the war, improving living standards in Ukraine and the opportunity to find a well-paid job are factors that encourage Ukrainian refugees to return. Most children also want to return, although their share is slightly less than among adults (22% - definitely, 25% - rather). Children from 6 to 14 years of age and those who study in Ukrainian schools want to return the most.

The Info Sapiens research agency conducted a survey of Ukrainian migrants outside Ukraine in December 2023 - January 2024. The survey did not include Ukrainians who are in russia or Belarus. For the study, a sample was formed using data from the European Statistics Service and official data on the number of Ukrainians resettled in the UK, Canada and the United States of America. The survey method is SMS-mailing with reference to an online questionnaire. The total number of respondents was 1,000 people.