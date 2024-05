Share:













Copied



The National Police in the Kyiv Region conducts searches at the place of residence of Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn, the head of the personnel department of the Irpin City Council executive committee Tamara Halaim, the chief accountant of the executive committee Khrystyna Hluzhanets. Also, the police brought rulings for the extraction of documents to the city council.

The Irpin City Council reported this to the local ITV channel.

During the searches, documentation was seized on the withdrawal in 2023 of UAH 17 million from the city budget of Irpin due to the accrual of inflated salaries to a certain circle of executive committee employees.

ITV recalls that on May 1, 2024, Oleksandr Markushyn suspended his first deputy Andrii Kravchuk, who is one of the main witnesses in the criminal case of embezzlement of the budget through salaries. Kravchuk gave indications in the case where the council employees were charged inflated salaries and bonuses, which were subsequently transferred in cash to Markushyn through Tamara Halaim. She personally received UAH 1,657,567 in salary for 2023.

In addition to organizing a salary scheme, the mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, is involved in five more criminal proceedings.

According to the Mistoinform publication, "from the funds withdrawn from the budget, in particular, the so-called informal “press service" of Markushyn was financed, which was coordinated by the roommate of the mayor, Yusupova Taisia Valeriivna. The formal reason for the commission for the removal of Kravchuk was the statement of the member of the Irpin City Council Artem Hurin. It was Hurin and his family members who received UAH 300,000 from the city program for the unprotected citizens "Care."