As a result of an attack by russian occupiers on the night of Thursday, May 2, 904 shipments worth UAH 3 million were destroyed at the sorting depot and branch of nova Poshta in Odesa.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of the night attack on the depot and branch of Nova Poshta in Odesa, 904 shipments worth UAH 3 million were destroyed. Nova Poshta will fully compensate customers for this cost, regardless of the force majeure circumstances that led to their destruction. We are already contacting customers The total weight of the destroyed parcels and cargoes is more than 15 tons," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, May 2, the russian occupiers struck the sorting depot and branch of Nova Poshta in Odesa with ballistic missiles, a fire broke out at the site of the hit, and there were wounded.