Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction Serhii Hryvko proposes that parliament legalize private military companies for activities exclusively abroad.

This is stated in bill No. 11214, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, an international defense company is an entity created and registered in Ukraine, which, on the basis of the obtained license, carries out the procedure for providing defense services outside the territory of Ukraine established by this Law, and also participates in the implementation of defense measures.

To regulate the activities of such companies, it is proposed to create a State Service for International Defense Companies, which will be subordinate to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

An international defense company provides the following defense services outside the territory of Ukraine:

organization and practical implementation of security, defense and training measures aimed at ensuring the personal safety, life and health of individually defined individuals (or a group of persons) or by preventing or avoiding the negative direct impact of factors (activities or inactions) of an illegal nature;

organization and practical implementation of security, defense and training measures aimed at ensuring the safety of legal entities, their existence and legal activity, as well as the life and health of employees of such legal entities by preventing or non-admission the negative direct impact of factors (activities or inactions) of an illegal nature;

protection of property and property rights - activities for the organization and practical implementation of protection measures aimed at ensuring the integrity, safety of buildings, structures, land identified by the owner and owned by it (territories, water areas, vehicles, currency values, securities and other movable and immovable property in order to prevent and/or avoid or terminate illegal actions against it, to preserve its physical condition, stop unauthorized access to it and ensure that the owner of this property has all rights and powers in relation to it on the territory of other States;

tactical (theoretical and practical) training of personnel of military formations and law enforcement bodies of other states, international organizations, as well as subjects of security activities.

An international defense company has the right to provide defense services only on the condition that they do not contradict the foreign and domestic policy of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 24, the Rada increased the number of border guards by 15,000 troops, thus, the total number of the State Border Guard Service increased from 60,000 to 75,000 people.