Three children, who were threatened with army and orphanage in russia, returned from occupation

Share:













Copied



It was possible to return three children aged from 9 to 13 to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, May 1.

Prokudin noted that returning these children to Ukraine was an extremely difficult and urgent task.

"This is an 11-year-old girl who was left without adult supervision and risked ending up in an occupation orphanage. Together with the girl, two other boys aged from 9 and 13 left. They were looked after by an older adult brother who risked joining the army of the aggressor country," wrote the head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to him, doctors and psychologists are currently working with the children. Since the beginning of 2024, it has been possible to return 66 children from the Kherson Region to the territory controlled by Ukraine, Prokudin emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 4, Prokudin wrote that four more children from the Kherson Region managed to be returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

On February 20, 11 more Ukrainian children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories and the aggressor country of the russian federation.

It will be recalled that in January, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets stated that russia wants to grant citizenship to children deported from the occupied territories.