Israel refusing from Patriot air defense systems, but not going to transfer them to Ukraine

Share:













Copied



Israel announced its intention to decommission all Patriot batteries that are in service in the country by the end of June. Weapons are said to be obsolete.

It is reported by Defense Express.

Patriot SAMs, which are well established in Ukraine, in Israel were called obsolete and clumsy. During their operation, they were used only against drones. These complexes were not used against aircraft at all in the country. Currently, the IDF has its own analogue - the David’s Sling missile defense complex. This complex is more modern than the Patriot and uses a much more powerful and cheaper Stunner rocket.

Analysts note that Israel is unlikely to transfer "extra" Patriots to Ukraine, because previously this country did not provide such assistance. Moreover, Israel blocks the re-export of weapons. Therefore, the transfer of "Patriots" is possible only in the case when the United States simply buy them out and exchange them under a rather complex scheme.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. Defense Minister Lloyd Austin asks countries that have Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to transfer them to Ukraine.

Earlier, the chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz said that NATO countries could transfer six more Patriot systems to Ukraine in addition to another one, which Germany promised to transfer.