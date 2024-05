Share:













The aggressor country of russia is sending recidivists to the war with Ukraine, whose experience it considers very useful.

This is stated in the message of the National Resistance Center (NRC).

Thus, according to the NRC, Dmitry Vedernikov, the leader of the trans-Baikal organized criminal group "Metsenatovskie", sentenced to 24 years for numerous murders and robberies, went to war against Ukraine. Here he promises to "bite Ukrainians with his teeth."

According to the National Resistance Center, in October 2023, Vedernikov wrote a letter from prison in which he said that he had qualities that could help him in the war against Ukraine.

"Probably, no one knows the price of freedom as well as a prisoner. I will bite the enemy with my teeth," he wrote.

"Such "motivation" convinced the Kremlin and now the serial killer will freely display his perversions," the NRC says.

It is emphasized that the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation is very actively involving prisoners in the war against Ukraine. Recently, an active recruitment campaign in women's colonies began in russia as well.

