NBU's net interbank currency sales up 28% to USD 2.3 billion in April

Share:













Copied



In April 2023, the net sale of currency of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) amounted to USD 2.283 billion, up 27.7% month over month (USD 1.788 billion).

This follows from the data of the NBU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

So, in April, the NBU bought USD 0.031 billion at the interbank and sold USD 2.313 billion.

In March 2023, the net sale of NBU currency amounted to USD 1.788 billion, up 18.5% month over month (USD 1.509 billion).

In February, the NBU bought USD 0.032 billion interbank and sold USD 1.541 billion; in January, the NBU bought USD 0.016 billion interbank and sold USD 2.549 billion.

In December 2023, the net sale of NBU currency amounted to USD 3.553 billion, up 45% month over month (USD 2.5 billion), and is a record figure in 2023.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the NBU adjusted the official hryvnia exchange rate by 25% to 36.5686 UAH/USD from July 21.

From August 6, 2022, the NBU canceled the restriction, according to which banks and non-banking institutions had to buy cash currency from the population at a rate no lower than the official one.

The NBU allowed banks to sell more currency to the public.

NBU implements managed exchange rate flexibility from October 3.