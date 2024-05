Share:













Analysts of the Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState claim that russian troops have established control over two more settlements in the Avdiyivka area.

DeepState analysts announced this on May 1 on their Telegram channel.

OSINT analysts said that the russians captured the villages of Novokalynove and Keramik, which are located ten kilometers northeast of Avdiyivka.

DeepState also claims that the occupiers advanced from the side of the village of Ocheretyne in the direction of the village of Novooleksandrivka.

The approximate front line on the Avdiyivka Axis, according to DeepState analysts, looks as follows.

It should be noted that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and other official representatives of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have not yet commented on this information.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, yesterday, in its evening report, the General Staff of the AFU announced that on the Avdiyivka Axis, the Ukrainian military repelled 23 attacks by russians near six populated areas.

On April 28, the Commander-in-Chief of the AFU / Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that the Defense Forces of Ukraine withdrew from three settlements in the Donetsk Region in order to save the lives of the fighters.

The day before, the analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that the withdrawal of the AFU from the positions on the Avdiyivka Axis could not contribute to the rapid advance of the russians.