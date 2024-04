Ukrainian Armor will be able to multiply production of defense products, but long-term contracts are needed

In the absence of state support programs, long-term contracting will allow the Ukrainian Armor design and manufacturing company, as well as other domestic defense manufacturers, to expand production at the expense of their own working capital.

This opinion was expressed by the Director General of the Ukrainian Armor LLC Vladyslav Belbas.

"The company does not need any additional funds from the state to expand production. We need a contract for two years, for example. In this case, we will be able to increase production at times from our own working capital. When there is a fixed order, even with some limited funding, we can organize and plan the production process in advance, since the delivery of some components takes more than 7-8 months," he said.

The Director General recalled that now his company produces Novator armored vehicles, 60, 82 and 120 mm mortars and mortar shots for them, and according to some types of weapons, Ukrainian production is already commensurate with the Western one.

"In some segments, for example, if we are talking about mines, Ukrainian production is commensurate with Western production, but it is important that domestic enterprises pay taxes, fees and salaries in Ukraine, thereby supporting the Ukrainian economy," Belbas added.