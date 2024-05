An international container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin. Photo by Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo.

China's national trade promotion system issued 2,954 Admission Temporaire/Temporary Admission (ATA) Carnets in the first quarter of this year, surging by 73.66 percent year-on-year, said the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The ATA Carnet is an international customs and temporary export-import document. ATA Carnets issued in the first quarter covered a total value of 806 million yuan (about 113.4 million U.S. dollars), expanding by 117.25 percent year-on-year, according to the CCPIT.

"The figures indicate that Chinese enterprises are keen to expand their presence in global markets via foreign trade related activities, including overseas exhibitions and business exchanges", – said Zhao Ping, spokesperson of the CCPIT.

The CCPIT data also showed that the country issued 1.55 million certificates, up 17.38 percent year-on-year, including ATA Carnets and Certificates of Origin, etc.