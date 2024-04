Share:













The SSU continues to destroy russian refineries, despite russian attempts to organize international pressure on our state.

Political analyst Oleksii Holobutskyi writes about this.

According to the expert, three correct hits per night demonstrate that strikes on enemy territory are becoming more intense. "Hot was at the Kushchevsk military airfield, as well as at the Ilsky and Slavyansk refineries in the Krasnodar Krai of russia. And dozens of military aircraft, radar and EW facilities were located at the airfield," the political analyst writes.

The analyst emphasizes that there have already been 15 successful attacks on the refinery alone, which disabled them. "Traditionally, rectifications and atmospheric columns at the refineries have been hit. These are the key technological facilities of the plants, the parts of the refineries where most of the components of Western equipment are used. It will be extremely difficult for russia to replace it," said Holobutskyi.

"New strikes from the SSU demonstrate that the destruction of russian refineries will continue. Despite the fact that the russian federation tried to use all international levers to stop these strikes. CNN believes that drone attacks have a greater impact on the russian economy than the current sanctions of Western countries. Therefore, I am sure that Maliuk (SSU head Vasyl Maliuk - Ed.) will continue the strategy to destroy the key industry of the gas station country, and the number of hits will only increase," the political analyst summarizes.

Recall earlier it became known that on the night of April 26-27, SSU drones successfully attacked three important russian facilities in the Krasnodar Krai.