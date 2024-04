Cabinet to send 80% of PrivatBank’s profits for 2023 to state budget

Share:













Copied



The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to send 80% of PrivatBank’s profits for 2023 to the state budget.

This is stated in the message of the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the government meeting, it was decided to approve the distribution of the bank's net profit for 2023 and the amount of annual dividends allocated:

- 80 percent of net profit in the amount of UAH 30,211.7 million - for the payment of dividends to the state budget;

- 5 percent of net profit in the amount of UAH 1,888.2 million - to the reserve fund;

- 15 percent of net profit in the amount of UAH 5,664.7 million - to cover accumulated losses of previous years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 12, 2024, PrivatBank transferred to the state budget income tax in the amount of UAH 26.0 billion and the first tranche of dividends.

In 2023, PrivatBank increased its profit by 25% to UAH 37.8 billion compared to 2022 (UAH 30.3 billion).

In 2022, PrivatBank reduced its profit by 14% to UAH 30.25 billion compared to 2021 (UAH 35.05 billion).

100% of PrivatBank belongs to the state represented by the Ministry of Finance.