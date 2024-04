Share:













During March 2024, 604 civilians were killed or wounded in Ukraine as a result of enemy strikes, according to the United Nations (UN) Monitoring Mission. Thus, the number of civilian casualties increased by 20% compared to February.

This was reported on the Twitter account of the British Ministry of Defense.

Casualties are linked to terrorist missiles and enemy airstrikes, as well as an increase in shelling on the front line.

"The report emphasizes the increase in the number of coordinated attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, as a result of which 20 facilities were destroyed or damaged," the intelligence said.

It is also noted that 57 children were killed. This is twice more than the previous month and is directly related to russia's use of aviation ammunition.

As the intelligence adds, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of russia, there are 31,366 victims among the civilian population in Ukraine:

10,810 killed;

20,556 wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British intelligence noted that desertion among those mobilized in the russian army has reached an unprecedented level, with particularly high rates in the Moscow Oblast.