In case of potential success of the aggressor state of russia in Ukraine, the West would have to spend much more on its defense.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated this at a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, European Pravda reports.

"We must be aware that if we do not provide assistance, if delays occur - this is a matter of life and death. It has real consequences. War is not something abstract, it lasts 24/7. When we do not supply something the way we were supposed to supply, the price is paid by Ukrainians," Stoltenberg said.

"Of course, ensuring that Ukraine wins will cost money. And in such wars, in which Ukraine is now, there are always risks. But even greater risk is if Putin takes over... Because then we would have to invest many times more in our security. Therefore, supporting Ukraine is the best way to guarantee our own security," said the NATO Secretary General.

Recall that Stoltenberg came to Kyiv on an unannounced visit and announced additional packages of military assistance, the supply of Patriot systems and missiles to them.