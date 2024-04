Ukraine will refuse to comply with Convention on Protection of Human Rights and Freedoms

Ukraine submitted an application to the Council of Europe for the partial suspension of some clauses of the European Convention on Human Rights and Freedoms in the country in connection with the martial law.

The corresponding document was published on the website of the international organization and it is noted that the application itself was submitted on April 4, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, during the war, Ukraine will cease to comply with such provisions of the Convention as:

inviolability of housing (up to forced alienation of private or communal property for the needs of the state);

confidentiality of correspondence, telephone conversations and other correspondence;

non-interference in personal and family life; freedom of movement and free choice of residence;

the right to freedom of thought and speech;

free expression of views and beliefs, as well as the right to collect, store and disseminate information;

the right to hold meetings, rallies and demonstrations;

the right to own, use and dispose of one's property.

The document also lists specific measures and actions that may be implemented during martial law in violation of the Convention:

forced alienation of private or communal property for the needs of the state;

introduction of curfew;

special regime of entry and exit, restriction of movement of citizens and foreigners, traffic;

inspection of things, transport, luggage, cargo, office premises and citizens' homes;

prohibiting citizens who are on military or special registration to change their place of residence or stay without proper permission; ban for citizens who are on military or special registration to change their place of residence or stay without proper permission.

It is worth noting that Ukraine already took a similar step in 2015, when the Verkhovna Rada approved Ukraine's temporary withdrawal from the fulfillment of certain international obligations in some districts of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions in connection with the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) until the complete cessation of armed aggression of russia, restoration of full control over the state border of Ukraine and restoration of constitutional order in the occupied territory.