The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Han Yong, a former senior political advisor of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, for alleged bribery.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Han's case has been transferred to the procuratorial agency for review and prosecution after the National Commission of Supervision concluded its investigation into the case, the SPP said.

Han is a former chairperson of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and a former vice director of the Committee of Population, Resources and Environment of the CPPCC National Committee.

Further investigations into the case are underway, according to the SPP.