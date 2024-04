During Ramstein, Syrskyi tells about Ukraine's need for armaments and escalation at front

Share:













Copied



The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanked the US Secretary of Defense for the support of our country. The day before, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin opened the 21st meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Capability of Ukraine. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi took part in the meeting in the Ramstein format.

"I informed the members of the coalition about the complex operational and strategic situation, which has a tendency to escalate; the specifics of the enemy's airstrikes against energy infrastructure facilities," Syrskyi said in Telegram.

The Commander-in-Chief also told his partners about the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in military equipment, ammunition, and missiles.

Syrskyi thanked Austin and all participants of Ramstein for their support of Ukraine and military assistance.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov also spoke during the meeting.