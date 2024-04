Share:













Over the past day, russian troops shelled the territory of 12 regions of Ukraine, 129 settlements were attacked.

This was reported by the Military Media Center.

"In total, 129 settlements and 106 infrastructure objects were attacked with various types of weapons - mortars, tanks, artillery, MLRS, operational-tactical missile systems, anti-aircraft missiles, strategic and tactical aviation," the message says.

Among the civilian population there are killed and wounded, the number of victims is being specified.