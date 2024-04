NBU transfers over UAH 38 billion from its profit for past year to state budget

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) transferred UAH 38.64 billion from its profit for the past year to the state budget of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the NBU.

"These funds will strengthen the capabilities of our country and support the war budget," commented NBU Chairman Andrii Pyshnyi.

On April 26, the Council of the National Bank approved the regulator's Consolidated Financial Statements for 2023. According to the results of the year, the profit before distribution of the NBU is UAH 76.6 billion.

"This amount is traditionally, in accordance with the Law "On the National Bank of Ukraine", partly directed to the State Budget, and partly to the general reserves of the National Bank," the press service added.

We will remind, before the weekend, the NBU raised the official hryvnia exchange rate by 7 kopecks.