During the day of April 26, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 1,124 russian occupiers on the front line. 131 units of enemy equipment and weapons were also destroyed.

In particular, the enemy lost 38 artillery systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the russian federation lost 1,124 of its soldiers the day before, so the total enemy losses in manpower during the full-scale russian invasion of Ukraine exceeded 465,000.

The Ukrainian defenders knocked out six tanks (7,268 destroyed in total), 14 armored combat vehicles (13,971 in total), 38 artillery systems (11,905), and three (775) air defense systems.

The number of liquidated enemy’s MLRSes (1,049), aircraft (348), helicopters (325), ships/boats (26) remained unchanged.

Instead, 24 UAVs of the operational-tactical level (a total of 9,485), cruise missiles - five (2,124), vehicles and tankers - 35 units (16,019), special vehicles - six units (1,968) were destroyed.