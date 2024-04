Drunk head of District State Administration staged accident in Brovary. There are victims, among them a child

In Brovary (Kyiv Region), the head of the Brovary District State Administration, Volodymyr Maibozhenko, while intoxicated, hit pedestrians. As a result, four people received injuries of varying severity. Among the victims is a child.

It is reported by the National Police.

"An accident occurred today, April 26, in the city of Brovary, in the Kyiv Region. It is previously known that the official of the District Military Administration did not stop at a traffic light banning signal and hit pedestrians," the report said.

A check on a Draeger device for alcohol showed 2.31 ppm.

"The man was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedural Code of Ukraine. Criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Art. 286 (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine have begun," the police added.

