T.A.S. Overseas Investments Limited (Cyprus), affiliated with businessman Serhii Tihipko, increased its share of shares from 40.03% to 61.38% in the innovative freight wagon manufacturer TransANT GmbH (Austria).

Liga publication writes about this with reference to an extract from the official trade register of Austria, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the share of the international steel company Voestalpine in TransANT decreased from 48.1% to 30.98%, and the share of the freight division of the Austrian Federal Railways Rail Cargo Austria AG - from 11.87% to 7.65%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2023, Serhii Tihipko's TAS group bought more than 40% of TransANT's shares.

The financial and industrial group TAS includes the enterprise Dniprovagonmash, which specializes in the manufacture of freight mainline and industrial wagons, as well as produces specialized technological vehicles.