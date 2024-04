Share:













Copied



The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 26 enemy attacks in the Bakhmut axis and held positions and repelled the assaults of the occupation troops in the Kherson axis. During the past day, 114 combat clashes took place.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation at the fronts

In the Kupyansk axis, our soldiers repelled 10 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kyslivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region.

In the Lyman axis, the enemy carried out 20 attacks in the areas of Druzheliubivka settlement of the Kharkiv Region; Makiyivka, Serebrianske Forestry, Luhansk Region; Torske, Terny, Zarichne of the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut axis, our soldiers repelled 26 attacks in the areas of settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region; Verkhniokamyanske, Novyi, Mykolayivka, Vyimka, Spirne, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka of the Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiyivka axis, our defenders repelled more than 30 attacks in the areas of Ocheretyne, Umanske, Nevelske, Keramik, Berdychi, and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk Region.

In the Novopavlivsk axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Novomykhaylivka, and Vodiane settlements of the Donetsk Region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 19 times.

In the Orikhiv axis, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk Region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson axis, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, it carried out three unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

As a reminder, Ukraine will be able to launch a serious counteroffensive no earlier than 2026-2027.