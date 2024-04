United States says whether they will help Ukraine return men from abroad

Share:













Copied



The Government of Ukraine has the right to determine its policy. There has been no decision or position yet from the United States government on whether to assist Ukraine in returning military-age men from abroad.

This was stated by the official representative of the U.S. diplomatic agency in Brussels, Daniel Saizek, in a comment to Radio Liberty.

Saizek noted that the Ukrainian government should act "carefully" with men abroad, but the Armed Forces need people to protect the state. According to him, Europe and, to some extent, the United States supported Ukrainians who went abroad, so the issue is complicated.

"It is a difficult question, of course, what to do, especially with the men who are now outside Ukraine. However, the government of Ukraine has the right to determine its policy. There is no decision or position so far from the U.S. government - to help or not to help Ukraine in this area," Saizek said.

In his opinion, the government of Ukraine needs to intensively and seriously study the situation regarding people for the Armed Forces, and the U.S. government respects this right to determine its policy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 23, the Document state-run enterprise suspended the issuance of ready-made documents in foreign divisions.

On April 23, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs answered frequently asked questions about temporary restrictions on the provision of consular services to men of draft age.

On April 24, the European Union commented on the decision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to suspend consular services for men of mobilization age.