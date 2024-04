Share:













The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) worsened the GDP growth forecast from 3.6% to 3% in 2024.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the regulator, the recovery of the economy will continue, although it will be restrained, primarily due to significant damage to energy facilities.

Real GDP growth in the first quarter of 2024, according to NBU estimates, was weaker than expected, primarily due to restrained budget expenditures in conditions of uncertainty with the inflow of external financing.

An additional factor was the blockade of the western border, which restrained the activity of certain types of activities.

At the same time, the stable operation of the sea corridor, favorable weather and increased domestic demand supported economic growth.

The NBU predicts a further recovery of economic activity, taking into account the recent changes in the issue of receiving international aid, as well as the expected revival of domestic and foreign demand.

At the same time, the real GDP growth forecast has worsened due to the consequences of russia's full-scale attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The economy is expected to grow by 3% in 2024 and by 4.5-5% in 2025, 2026.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, according to operational data, the real gross domestic product increased by 5.3% compared to 2022 (in constant 2021 prices) to UAH 6,537.825 billion (in actual prices).