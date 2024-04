Share:













The Verkhovna Rada has settled the calculation of pensions for Ukrainians who worked abroad.

303 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 9453 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In connection with the denunciation of pension agreements with the states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the bill:

⁃ settled the issue of calculating the amount of pension in accordance with the insurance experience acquired in Ukraine for persons who worked both in Ukraine and abroad;

⁃ settled the issue of crediting the insurance experience acquired in the states of the former USSR to general insurance experience;

⁃ determined the conditions of pension provision for military personnel with insurance experience acquired in the russian federation.

In addition, the document provides for:

⁃ the expansion of the list of grounds for termination of pension payments by grounds such as temporary stay abroad at the request of a pensioner or declaring a person missing or dead;

⁃ carrying out the annual identification of pensioners temporarily outside Ukraine to continue paying them pensions.

In turn, the Ministry of Social Policy, which developed this document, notes that the bill solves several problematic issues with the appointment of pensions that Ukrainians had due to the beginning of the full-scale russian aggression.

In particular, insurance experience received in other countries will now be taken into account to determine the right to pension, even if no pension agreement has been concluded with this country.

That is, a person, after returning from abroad, for example, from Italy, will be able to count the period of work in this country to determine the right to assign a pension in Ukraine at 60, 63 or 65 years.

To do this, it will be necessary to provide the Pension Fund with a document confirming the work outside of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Social Policy emphasizes that only contributions / single social contribution paid in Ukraine (the so-called proportional principle of pension accrual) will be taken into account to determine the amount of pension.

That is, the amount of the assigned pension will depend on the number of insurance contributions paid in Ukraine (the larger the amount of contributions - the larger the pension) and the work experience that a person has worked until January 1, 2024, and the retirement time will take into account work both in Ukraine and abroad.

At the same time, the law provides that when assigning a pension in Ukraine, work in the aggressor country after 2014 will not count.

According to the bill, periods of military service in law enforcement agencies, illegal armed or paramilitary formations, judicial or law enforcement agencies of the aggressor state in the temporarily occupied territories, as well as voluntary employment of posts in illegal authorities will not be included in the insurance experience from February 19, 2014.

The law also regulates the accrual of pensions for citizens who worked in the CIS countries.

Ukraine withdrew from the CIS agreement on guarantees of the rights of citizens of these countries regarding pension provision.

In this regard, Ukrainians, who worked part of their professional life in the russian federation, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, lost the opportunity to include periods of such work in their insurance experience in Ukraine, which led to a decrease in their pension rights, and, accordingly, the amount of pension (or generally deprived the right to assign a pension).

According to the message, the adopted bill also simplifies the mechanism for restoring the payment of pensions for Crimeans, abolishes the requirement to receive information from the Pension Fund of the russian federation.

From now on, it is enough for a person who has moved from the Crimea to submit an application in which to note that the person does not receive a pension in the Crimea and wants to receive it in Ukraine.

To calculate the pension, you can provide a work book or pension case (if it is on hand).

No confirmation is required from the Pension Fund of the aggressor country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada on Thursday refused to introduce a mandatory funded pension system.