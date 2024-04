Share:













The UK buys a record amount of oil from the aggressor state of russia, using a loophole in sanctions.

It is reported by The Guardian on Wednesday, April 24.

Russia is the largest supplier of crude oil to India and China, while Turkiye has become one of the largest importers of russian oil since the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In response to russian aggression, Ukraine's allies promised to abandon russian oil and gas. The UK officially banned the import of russian oil products from December 5, 2022, but due to a loophole in the legislation, it continued to receive oil from the russian federation.

“Millions of barrels of fuel made from Russian oil continue to pour into the UK. Last year alone, this trade was worth over £100m to the Kremlin. Make no mistake: until the government closes this loophole, Britain is helping Russia pay for its war on Ukraine,” the publication quotes Lela Stanley, a senior investigator at Global Witness.

Thanks to processing in another country, russian oil is not considered originating from the russian federation, which allows it to avoid a ban on trade. As a result, russian oil is sold to allied countries for processing before exporting to Britain, The Guardian reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor state russia became the largest supplier of oil to China in 2023.

In April 2023, russia set a new record for oil exports since the start of a full-scale war against Ukraine.

Recall, on February 5, 2023, the European Union and G7 introduced a price ceiling on russian oil products.