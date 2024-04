Green Card in Ukraine: when you need it and how to issue policy online

Share:













Copied



Green Card is an international driver liability insurance policy operating in about 50 countries around the world. Travelers traveling abroad by car with Ukrainian license plate must carry a valid insurance contract for wheeled vehicles. What a Green Card gives, what will happen in the event of its absence and how to quickly purchase a policy, you will learn from this article.

What Green Card is needed for and what risks it covers

The Green Card is mandatory for drivers crossing Ukraine's border with EU states and Moldova. Without this document, border guards do not allow a vehicle (car, motorcycle or bus) from the country at all.

The policy covers the damage caused by the culprit of an accident - the driver of an insured vehicle:

life and health;

property of persons injured in the accident.

The costs of treatment of injured persons and car repair are covered by the insurer. In the absence of a Green Card or in the event of the expiration of the policy, the person who was driving at the time of the accident must compensate for the damage from his own pocket. In many cases, drivers without insurance risk being fined by the police for a huge amount (up to EUR 1,000). In addition, the car owner faces deportation followed by a ban on entering the country, arrest or seizure of a wheeled vehicle.

Where and how you can quickly buy an international car insurance policy

In Ukraine, only 11 insurance companies - full members of the Motor (Transport) Insurance Bureau of Ukraine have the right to issue the Green Card. To purchase a policy, today it is not necessary to personally visit the office of the insurer. In particular, on the https://www.portmone.com.ua website, you can buy a Green Card.

The algorithm for choosing and purchasing an insurance policy is very simple and consists of the following steps.

Find the "Insurance" section and the "Green Card" in the service catalog on the website or in the Portmone mobile application.

Select the type of transport, the region to which you are going, the period (from 15 days to a year), the date of the start of the policy. Click on the "Up to offers" button.

Choose the insurance product that best suits you.

Enter personal data into the relevant fields and provide information about the vehicle.

Pay for the policy.

After the payment, the electronic document will come your email, and the insurance will be registered with the Motor (Transport) Insurance Bureau. In the near future, you will be able to go abroad without any problems. You will subsequently receive cashback on a Portmone bonus account of 10% of the amount.

Going on the road, if possible, take care of buying a Green Card in advance: at least a day before leaving the country. The policy begins to operate no earlier than the next day after its registration. Of course, you can buy a policy from insurance agents near the border, but such a service will not be cheap. In addition, there is a risk of stumbling upon scammers.

The insurance policy in electronic form has the same legal force as the paper one. At the same time, it is advisable to print out the agreement in case the document fails to open on a smartphone. By the way, you can take out insurance online in the Ukrainian IC even from the territory of another state.