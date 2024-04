Share:













During the past day, 101 combat clashes took place at the front in Ukraine. The enemy intensified assault actions on four axes in the Donetsk Region.

This is stated in the morning operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

On the Kupiansk axis, the enemy attacked our positions five times in the area of ​ ​ the village of Berestove, Kharkiv Region.

On the Lyman axis, the Defense Forces repelled 19 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Nevske, Luhansk Region and Terny, Yampolivka, Donetsk Region.

On the Bakhmut axis, our soldiers repelled 21 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region; Verkhniokamianske, Novyi, Spirne, Ivanovo, Klishchiivka, Donetsk Region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve its tactical position.

On the Avdiivka axis, our defenders repelled 21 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Donetsk Region, where the enemy tried to oust our units from the occupied borders.

On the Novopavlivka axis, our military continues to deter the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine, Donetsk Region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of our troops 24 times.

On the Orikhiv axis, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of the settlements of Staromaiorske, Donetsk Region and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region.

On the Kherson axis, the enemy does not refuse the intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the day, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out three unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky, Kherson Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the British intelligence said that the aggressor country russia is likely to be able to recruit people for two new armies, but may face new challenges due to the limited preparation and use of outdated equipment.