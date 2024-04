Share:













The US Congress has passed a decision to ban the Chinese social network TikTok, which will become unavailable for download in 270 days if the Chinese owner does not sell the platform. According to the Financial Times, on Tuesday, 79 members of the Senate supported the ban on the social network, while 18 voted against it.

This decision is aimed at putting pressure on ByteDance to abandon TikTok and thus avoid the ban. TikTok will probably file a lawsuit to prevent the law from being passed.

The app will no longer receive updates, which will make it difficult to use in the future and, in general, will make it obsolete.

The bill gained traction after briefings by security officials who warned that Beijing could try to obtain personal data from ByteDance on the 170 million Americans who use the app.

The House of Representatives passed the bill last month, but it has faced hurdles in the Senate amid outrage over a possible violation of the freedom of speech. Additionally, TikTok denies that the Chinese government has any control over the app.

The senators also urged young Americans to understand that Congress was trying to protect them, not just ban the popular app.

Most China experts in Washington doubt that Beijing will allow ByteDance to hand over the algorithm that has made the app such a successful US analogue to TikTok unless the company wins in court.

