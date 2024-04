Share:













The Ministry of Culture and Tourism in China launched a national initiative to promote cultural and tourism consumption.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The initiative, which is scheduled to run from April 2024 to February 2025, will include various promotional activities tailored for the May Day holidays, summer vacations, National Day holidays, and the Spring Festival or Chinese New Year.

Collaborating closely with local authorities, the ministry will organize themed events to introduce unique cultural and tourism activities, innovative consumption opportunities, and consumer-friendly measures. This concerted effort aims to ensure that both businesses and the general public reap benefits from this initiative.