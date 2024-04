It will be possible to restore Kharkiv TV tower only after end of hostilities - Regional Military Administrati

Share:













Copied



It will be possible to restore the TV tower in Kharkiv after the russian missile strike on April 22 only after the end of hostilities.

This was announced by the Director of the Department of Civil Protection of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ivan Sokol, on Radio Svoboda.

According to him, experts will assess the possibility of rebuilding the TV tower after disassembling the damaged equipment.

"If we take into account the way in which it (TV tower - ed.) was built, its restoration is possible after the end of hostilities," he noted.

Answering a question about whether the russians specifically hit the TV tower, Sokol said that it was an attempt to intimidate Kharkiv residents.

"In my personal opinion, it was an intimidation of the population of the city of Kharkiv and nearby settlements. Imagine, in broad daylight at 4:40 p.m., a missile attack was carried out on the tower, which is the highest object in the city of Kharkiv. Of course, this excited people a little," believes the representative of the Regional Military Administration.

As previously reported, on April 22, around 4:30 p.m., the russian armed forces launched a missile attack on a TV infrastructure facility in Kharkiv. According to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the enemy carried out an air attack with an Kh-59 missile. As a result of the attack, the local TV tower was also destroyed.

"The total height of the tower before the hit was 250 meters. The hit was at a height of about 140 meters. The technical premises were damaged. Specialists are analyzing the degree of damage to the TV equipment," Syniehubov said, adding that during the air raid the employees were in shelter, thanks to which they managed to avoid human victims.