Share:













Copied



The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has been diagnosed with a new disease that will affect his entire life. Kadyrov also suffers from pancreatic necrosis, due to which he was hospitalized several times.

The russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe writes about this with reference to its own sources.

In January 2019, Kadyrov was first diagnosed with pancreatic necrosis. The head of Chechnya explained his forced vacation with a cold, and by February he was out of control of the republic. At the same time, he lost a lot of weight and began to undergo regular medical procedures, including surgical ones.

Ramzan Kadyrov. 2019. Photo: novayagazeta-eu

In January 2020, he again took sick leave to allegedly "get treatment" in Moscow for the effects of the coronavirus. According to the publication, the consequences provoked serious problems with the endocrine system.

"In the spring of 2022, Kadyrov's health began to rapidly deteriorate, but this topic became a "top" one only last year. Even the most inattentive observer could not fail to notice how, as a result of kidney failure and fluid stagnation in the lungs (the consequences of the main disease), Kadyrov increased in the size of one and a half times. The shape of his stomach acquired all the signs of pancreatogenic ascites, he had terrible shortness of breath, he began to speak with difficulty, walk slowly, and dress too warm for the Chechen climate," the article says.

Ramzan Kadyrov. Photo: novayagazeta-eu

In 2023, Kadyrov was unable to heal because of his stalking mania, resulting in him being hospitalized in a coma. The publication writes that the head of Chechnya had acute lung failure, and during the examination, doctors discovered a brain disease.

"According to the information of our source in the Central Clinical Hospital of the Administration of the Affairs of the russian federation, during the general examination of a VIP patient, brain MRI data were obtained, the results of which brought Kadyrov's relatives into a depressed state. We quote the words of another of our sources, close to Adam Delimkhanov. This is how he interpreted the reaction of Kadyrov's relatives to the relentless diagnosis of the doctors: "The former leader will no longer be there, the [new] illness will seriously affect [him]. Even in that case, if he recovers now, he will be neither alive nor dead..." the report says.

In Russia, they tried to explain Kadyrov's stay in the hospital with the visits of his uncle, who was close to death. However, in two weeks, the uncle looked as if he was not sick at all, while Kadyrov could barely move.

Ramzan Kadyrov. Photo: novayagazeta-eu

Although Kadyrov is still shown at all kinds of meetings, he speaks very slowly, sweats profusely and finds it difficult to choose words. It was in September 2023 that the administration of the russian dictator began to develop a scenario in the event of a forced change of power in Chechnya.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 20, Kadyrov published a video from a hospital in the capital of the aggressor state, Moscow, and declared that he is "alive and healthy."

On September 18, the russian media reported that Kadyrov's plane had been in Moscow for three days in a row.

On September 18, putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that they "do not have relevant information" about Kadyrov's health.